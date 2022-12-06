Ryan Coogler, Bill Hader, Ron Howard and Steven Spielberg Set for Variety FYC Fest

Variety is excited to announce the speakers for its annual Virtual FYC Fest, set to premiere on Dec. 15 featuring a half day of panels with the top contending actors, directors and producers for this year’s awards season.

Steven Spielberg will be participating in a panel with Kristie Macosko (producer), Janusz Kaminski (cinematographer), Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn (editors), Rick Carter (production designer), Mark Bridges (costume designer) and Gary Rydstrom (re-recording mixer/sound designer/supervising sound editor) to discuss working together on “The Fabelmans”.

Ryan Coogler will participate in a “Music of ‘Black Panther'” session with composer Ludwig Göransson and music supervisor Dave Jordan.

Director Ron Howard will participate in a panel with “Thirteen Lives” star Viggo Mortensen to discuss their collaboration on the Amazon Studios film.

An “HBO: Meet the Makers” panel will feature Miguel Sapochnik (“House of the Dragon”), Antonio Campos (“The Staircase”), Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), Bridget Stokes (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) and Bill Hader (“Barry”).

The animation panel will feature directors Pierre Perifel (“Bad Guys”), Domee Shi (“Turning Red”), Don Hall (“Strange World”), Mark Gustafson (“Pinocchio”) and Henry Selick (“Wendell & Wild”).

The screenplay panel will feature Rian Johnson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), James Gray (“Armageddon Time”) and William Nicholson (“Thirteen Lives”).

There will also be a conversation with the filmmakers of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The panel will include Joel Crawford, director; Januel Mercado, co-director; Heidi Jo Gilbert, head of story; Nate Wragg, production designer; Jim Ryan, editor and Heitor Pereira, composer.

Variety FYC Fest is free to attend but requires registration. To see the complete agenda and register, visit variety.com/fycfest.