Rolling Stone and Variety Announce Final Truth Seekers Program and Special Issue Presented by Showtime Documentary Films

Variety and Rolling Stone announced on Friday the final lineup for their Truth Seekers Summit, presented by Showtime Documentary Films, on Aug. 25 in New York.

The summit coincides with the Truth Seekers journal, a collaboration between Variety and Rolling Stone. The special issue features a deep dive from Variety’s Addie Morfoot into the heated debate in the non-fiction community on the question of who — and who shouldn’t — have the right to tell the stories that involve historically marginalized communities. The story also delves into the rise of celebrity-financed biographical productions and whether such titles qualify as documentaries.

Other features include “The 10 Best Documentaries of the Last 10 Years” and a salute to “60 Minutes” veteran Lesley Stahl, recipient of the Variety-Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Award for Media.

Agenda times are listed in ET below:

10:00- 10:30 a.m.: Truth Seekers Award and Keynote Conversation With Lesley Stahl, Emmy-winning “60 Minutes” Correspondent

Interviewed by Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief, Variety

10:30 -11:15 a.m.: Talk Trendsetters Roundtable

Jordan Klepper, correspondent, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

Samantha Bee, executive producer and host, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

Soledad O’Brien, host and producer

Moderator: Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief, Rolling Stone

11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.: Keynote Conversation With W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer and Director, “We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Interviewed by Jason Newman, news director, Rolling Stone

1:30-2:20 p.m.: Newsmakers

Rashida Jones, president, MSNBC

Neeraj Khemlani, president, CBS News

Sara Just, senior executive producer, PBS NewsHour Productions

Moderator: Brian Steinberg, senior TV editor, Variety

2:20-2:50 p.m.: Truth Seekers Award for Documentary Filmmaking and Keynote Conversation Presented to Barbara Kopple

Interviewed by Thelma Adams, contributor, Variety

2:50- 3:10 p.m.: Conversation With Ramin Bahrani, Filmmaker

Interviewed by David Fear, senior editor and critic, Rolling Stone

3:10- 3:50 p.m.: True Crime Visionaries Presented by Rolling Stone

Rebecca Jarvis, host, “The Dropout” podcast and executive producer, “The Dropout”

Joe Berlinger, filmmaker, “Paradise Lost,” “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”

Elizabeth Cole, executive producer, “Dateline”; president, NBC News Studios and executive producer, “The Thing About Pam”

Marc Smerling, executive producer, “Mind Over Murder”; producer and cinematographer, “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst”

Subrata De, EVP and global head of programming and development, VICE News

Moderator: Brenna Ehrlich, editor, Rolling Stone

Register for the virtual livestream of the event at variety.com/truthseekers