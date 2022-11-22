Roku, Vix and Warner Bros. Discovery Execs Join Variety Gen Z Entertainment Panel on Dec. 6

Top executives from Vix, Roku Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery will come together in the Variety Streaming Room for a panel discussion, “Gen Z Entertainment – Finding the Next Wave of Consumers in TV Streaming” on Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. PT. Variety’s New York digital editor Todd Spangler will moderate the virtual conversation.

Panelists include Severine Cukierman, director of CTV, Vix; Jonathan Goodstadt, senior director, global ad sales, media & entertainment at Roku Inc.; and Regina Sommese, group VP, subscriber growth & media at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Gen Z, the first digitally-native cohort, now constitutes a large portion of today’s consumers. This group embraces a wider media mix with unique entertainment habits, so it’s important that marketers know how they can reach, attract and retain this audience on their terms. In this session, the panelists will share key Gen Z insights across search, content affinity and audience behavior. They will also discuss how they’re navigating these trends to find and win the next wave of consumers in TV streaming.

Registration is free, but required for access. You can sign up for the virtual panel here: https://rokuvsr.splashthat.com/

The Variety Streaming Room features relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.