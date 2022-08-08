Rob Mitchell, Bold Pictures CFO and Veteran Finance Executive, Dies at 55

Rob Mitchell, chief financial officer of Bold Films and a veteran film and TV executive, died July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 55.

Mitchell worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades in executive posts involving finance, production, distribution, operations, development and strategic planning. He was involved in the production, finance and distribution of 40 films over his long career. He was the twin brother of Gregg Mitchell, longtime communications executive for the Writers Guild of America West.

Rob Mitchell joined Bold Films in 2008. At the indie company, Mitchell oversaw all finance activities including its operations and production slate. Mitchell worked on such films such as “Drive,” “Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler,” “Shot Caller” and more. Mitchell was also involved with Bold’s television projects including Syfy series “Dominion” and ABC drama series “Black Box.”

Prior to Bold Films, Mitchell served as CFO at Hyde Park Entertainment where he managed the company’s finance activities, including production loans, financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting and worldwide distribution for film releases. Previously, Mitchell served as Vice President of Finance-Controller at Beacon Pictures. He oversaw the company’s production finance activities, worldwide sales collections, corporate accounting and management reporting, in addition to working on first-look deals with Sony, Universal and Disney.

A Southern California native, Mitchell grew in the South Bay area and graduated from UCLA with a degree in business and economics in 1989. In addition to his brother, Mitchell is survived by his wife Brandi; a daughter, Morgan, and his parents, Ron and Marti Mitchell.