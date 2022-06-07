Rob McElhenney Among Co-Founders of Entertainment-Tech Company Adim

Rob McElhenney has teamed with Chase Rosenblatt, Melissa Kaspers, Spencer Marell, and Richard Rosenblatt to launch the entertainment-tech company Adim.

According to the company, it combines traditional creative development practices with technology to reward creators with ownership in what they create and a say in how the Adim community is governed. People will apply for membership and, once accepted, will have the opportunity to collaborate and create stories, characters, and narrative universes under the mentorship of established writers. The company has raised a $5 million seed round led by Chris Dixon, General Partner at a16z crypto. Adim is also partnering with Aerial to offset energy consumption from Adim NFT mints.

“Every beloved character throughout TV, movie and gaming history has been imagined and brought to life through collaboration,” said McElhenney, Adim’s co-founder and co-chairman. “Adim is building for the next evolution of these groups – communities of creators, writers, artists, designers, developers, fans and friends working together to create and own a new generation of content.”

McElhenney is best known for creating and starring in the FX comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which was renewed through its 18th season back in 2020. He also co-created and stars in the Apple comedy series “Mythic Quest,” which was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 last year.

“By combining traditional creative development practices with web3 technology, we are building a new model and value network for creators and collaborators, giving people ownership of the characters and content they create,” said Chase Rosenblatt, Adim co-founder and CEO.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who knows they have talent but feels like the access to the rooms in Hollywood is out of their grasp”, added Keyonna Taylor, Adim chief creative officer and creator room mentor.

Richard Rosenblatt is the co-Founder and co-Chairperson of Adim. Rosenblatt also serves as founder, CEO & chairman of Whip Media and co-founder and chairman of Autograph. He is also known for his work with Demand Media, Intermix/Myspace, and iMall.

Kaspers is the co-founder, president and COO of Adim, where she is responsible for product, engineering, and operations. Kaspers has spent over 15 years as a product development and innovation executive in media and entertainment. She is also an alum of Whip Media and Demand Media as well as Yahoo.

“The idea that the next Disney or Marvel characters we love could come from an enthusiastic, highly engaged community of creators and fans coming together using web3 concepts rather than from the top down is a huge opportunity for the entire entertainment ecosystem,” said Dixon.