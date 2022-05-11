Riva Marker Named CEO of Productions at Linden Entertainment

Veteran producer Riva Marker has joined production and brand management company Linden Entertainment as CEO of Productions, Variety has learned.

An experienced producer of feature films and stage productions, Marker is best known as the co-founder of Nine Stories, an independent production company she established with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2015. Under the Nine Stories banner, she has produced films such as “The Guilty,” “Breaking News in Yuba County,” “The Devil All the Time,” “Joe Bell,” “Relic,” “Wildlife” and “Stronger.”

Prior to Nine Stories, notable projects she produced include the Peabody award-winning “Beasts of No Nation” in 2015, and the Oscar-nominated “The Kids Are All Right” in 2010. On the stage, she produced the buzzy Jeremy O. Harris play “Slave Play,” and various productions Gyllenhaal has starred in, including the 2019 Broadway run of “Sea Wall/A Life” and the critically-acclaimed 2017 revival of “Sunday in the Park With George.”

At Linden, Marker will be in charge of overseeing the film and television production slate for the company, and working towards expanding its output. She will be based in New York, and starts effective immediately.

Linden Entertainment was founded in 2020 by Nicole King and Stacy O’Neil. The company currently has several projects in development, including Netflix titles “Yes Day 2” and “Family Leave,” both of which star Jennifer Garner and an untitled biopic about Mexican film actor Maria Felix starring and produced by Eiza González. O’Neil previously worked with Marker on the upcoming book adaptation “Finding the Mother Tree,” which is a co-production between Nine Stories and Bond Group Entertainment. Marker produced “Finding the Mother Tree” with Gyllenhaal for Nine Stories, while O’Neil produced with Amy Adams for Bond Group.