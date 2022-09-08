WME Promotes Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz to Co-Chairmen

WME veterans Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz have been promoted to co-chairmen of the powerful talent agency that is a cornerstone of Endeavor.

The pair will succeed Lloyd Braun, who will step down from the WME chairman role at year’s end. Muirhead is the agency’s longtime communications chief. Weitz is one of the industry’s most respected literary agents who joined Endeavor when that agency when in its infancy in 1997.

“The appointment of Richard and Christian marks a truly transformative day for WME, which continues to be the inspirational core of Endeavor,” said Endeavor president Mark Shapiro. “I’ve seen first-hand their innate ability to lead, to build meaningful relationships, and to leverage the broader Endeavor network in service to our clients’ aspirations. Coupled with their deep understanding of the entertainment landscape, I can say with certainty that there are no better or more complementary individuals to now lead the agency.”

Braun has had a long career as a TV and digital content executive. He joined WME in 2019 as parent company Endeavor was preparing to go public.

“I would like to thank Lloyd for his leadership over these past three years, navigating WME through the pandemic and setting the agency on course for its best financial year on record,” said Shapiro. “Lloyd has left an indelible mark on WME and laid a strong foundation for the future.”

Muirhead joined WME in 2004 and was named chief communications officer for Endeavor in 2014.

“Having started my journey at WME, I’ve had a front row seat to the evolution of the entertainment business and the growing influence of talent in shaping it,” Muirhead said. “I look forward to leveraging the full scale and depth of Endeavor’s network on our clients’ behalf, forging connections and creating opportunities to help them build industry-leading brands and businesses.”

Weitz’s long track record at WME took a new turn during the pandemic when the WME partner and his teenage daughter, Demi, launched the RWQuarantunes series of fundraising virtual concert performances that generated more than $35 million for pandemic-related causes. The events became hot-tickets on Hollywood’s social calendar during the hardest months of the pandemic.

“WME is home to me, and I’m thrilled to carry on its century-long history and help set the course for its next 100 years. I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most talented artists, agents, and industry executives for over 25 years,” Weitz said. “I’m humbled to have this incredible opportunity to expand on those relationships and introduce new ones, while working with (WME’s) Ari Greenburg, Dan Limerick, and the entire management team to create further value for our clients.”

(Pictured: Christian Muirhead, Richard Weitz)