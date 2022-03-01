UTA Names Netflix, Time Warner Alum Richard Siklos as Chief Communications Officer

Netflix and Time Warner alum Richard Siklos has been named chief communications officer and a partner at UTA.

“Richard brings a wealth of strategic, operational and creative leadership and experience to UTA,” said Jeremy Zimmer, UTA’s chief executive officer. “He will be a great partner across the company, helping tell our story, and playing an essential role in UTA’s success as our business continues to grow and diversify.”

Siklos, who begins his new job March 7, succeeds Seth Oster, who exited the chief communications officer post in January after four years in the role.

Siklos joins the company from Netflix, where he has served since 2017 as the company’s chief spokesperson. Before joining the streaming giant, he spent seven years as vice president of strategic communications and corporate affairs at Time Warner Inc., when the company owned Warner Bros., CNN and HBO. Prior to serving as an executive, he previously worked as a business journalist, writing for notable publications such as Sunday Telegraph, The Times of London and The New York Times. He also served as a media editor at Business Week and editor-at-large at Fortune magazine.

“UTA occupies a special place at the intersections of entertainment, sports, culture, and technology, and I’m thrilled to be working with its exceptional people to help write the next chapters in a storied history,” Siklos said.

Siklos will be based out of Los Angeles and will report to Zimmer.

Siklos’ hire comes during a busy time for UTA, including its recent $125 million acquisition of the management consulting firm MediaLink in December.