Ramo Law Promotes Nicole Compas, Elliot Hill (EXCLUSIVE)

Ramo Law has appointed Nicole Compas as partner and Elliot Hill as senior associate.

Compas leads the firm’s New York office, where she has represented numerous clients in projects with Netflix and HBO such as Imagine Documentaries and Push It Productions. Her credits over the past decade span more than 100 independent films, TV series and specials, new media, documentaries and music, including “High Maintenance,” “Wild, Wild Country,” “The Rental,” “All Day and a Night,” “Ben Is Back,” “Wig,” “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal,” “Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” Other clients include Laugh Out Loud Productions, Matador Content, Hello Sunshine and The Jim Henson Company.

Compas began her entertainment law career at Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers, LLP in New York City, where she was a partner. She advises clients on all aspects of development, financing, production and distribution.

“Nicole Compas has been instrumental in our firm’s visibility and being a part of the film and television community in New York. Through her leadership she has expanded our practice in New York handling elite productions and clients,” Elsa Ramo, managing partner, said in a statement.

Hill began his career in London where he first worked for Big Law, then a multi-national investment bank, leading IPOs, M&A transactions and fundraising for a wide range of clients.

After moving to New York City, Hill worked with a portfolio of entrepreneurs within the creative and digital media spaces. After moving to Los Angeles, Elliot worked for a boutique law firm specializing in emerging growth and venture backed entities on M&A transactions, venture fundings, and general corporate matters.

“Elliot Hill recently joined the firm to centralize the multi-faceted corporate needs of many of our clients,” Ramo said. “In his short time here he has advised and supported our clients and is an instrumental advisor in our growing corporate practice focused on multi-faceted entertainment companies across all forms of media and business models.”

In addition to the promotions, Ramo Law welcomed five associates — Cailin Crantham, Natalie Linn, Daniel McDill, Tatiana Perez and Michael Sirmay.