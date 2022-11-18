‘Property Brothers’ Stars Join Variety’s Inaugural Business of Lifestyle Breakfast

Variety will host its first-ever Business of Lifestyle Breakfast, honoring lifestyle TV pioneers and rising stars who have used their platforms to drive thriving retail, e-commerce, licensing, branded products and endorsement businesses on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles.

Drew and Jonathan Scott, hosts and executive producers of “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” “Celebrity IOU,” “Brother vs. Brother” and many more series, will keynote the breakfast in a conversation with Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief Cynthia Littleton. The Scott brothers will discuss the growth of their Scott Brothers Entertainment production arm as well as other brands and product lines spanning retail, e-commerce, gaming, digital content, merchandise and more.

The invite-only event coincides with Variety’s inaugural Lifestyle Leaders issue, to be published on Nov. 22.

Allison Page, president of Magnolia Network, will also join the breakfast with a spotlight conversation about how she and her team are shaping the TV arm of the Magnolia lifestyle brand led by superstar lifestyle mavens Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Variety’s Business of Lifestyle Breakfast will conclude with the panel discussion “Lifestyle Entertainment Leaders Tell All,” featuring Noora Raj Brown, brand EVP at Goop; Jen Green, co-EP of “Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis”; Tamaya Petteway, SVP of licensing and digital partnerships at Endemol; Jo Sharon, co-CEO of Magical Elves; and Adam DiVello, founder and CEO of Done and Done Productions and creator and EP of “Selling Sunset” and “Selling the OC.”

The inaugural Lifestyle Leaders issue will recognize Chip and Joanna Gaines as Variety’s first-ever Lifestyle Entrepreneurs of the Year. The Nov. 22 issue will feature an in-depth interview with the couple detailing the multiplatform juggernaut that is Magnolia and the importance of the company’s roots in Waco, Texas.