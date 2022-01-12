Britain’s Prince Andrew to Face Civil Sex Case Trial as Part of Epstein Survivor Lawsuit

Prince Andrew is set to face a civil trial in New York as his motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case was thrown out by a judge on Wednesday.

The British royal’s legal team had sought to have Giuffre’s case dismissed due to jurisdictional restrictions, arguing that Giuffre did not reside in the U.S.

According to the Press Association, a judge threw out that claim on Wednesday.

That means Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, who is ninth in line to the throne, will be forced to fight Giuffre’s claims of sexual assault in a New York courtroom.

As the case is a civil case, however, there is no suggestion that, at this stage, he could face any jail time, unlike his close friend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently convicted on charges of sex trafficking.

Still, the news will no doubt cause much consternation (if not sweating) for Prince Andrew, who has categorically denied the allegations.