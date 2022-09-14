Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey, Malala, Elizabeth Olsen to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Variety is pleased to announce the honorees for its upcoming Power of Women issue and event on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The event, in partnership with Lifetime, celebrates the Power of Women honorees, who will appear on the cover of the issue, as well as the women profiled in the publication’s annual Women’s Impact Report, which highlights the top women working in entertainment.

This year’s honorees include Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, who will be speaking about the importance of celebrating women and sharing their stories, as they do in their eight-part Apple TV+ documentary series “Gutsy,” which premiered on Sept. 9; Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, who will highlight the importance of hiring female directors as they did throughout the production of “Queen Sugar” currently airing it’s seventh and final season on OWN; Extracurricular Productions president and the world’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala, who will be speaking about young people in film and television and supporting the Pillars Artist Fellowship; and award-winning actress, producer, and star of Marvel’s WandaVision and this summer’s blockbuster “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, Elizabeth Olsen, who will be speaking about her support of the The Rape Foundation/ Stuart House. The program will be hosted by Megan Stalter, the breakout star of “Hacks”.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of one of this year’s stellar honorees. The Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Similarly, she will not attend the Power of Women event in Los Angeles later this month.

As part of the evening, Lifetime will debut this year’s Stop Breast Cancer for Life PSA, featuring music icon Patti LaBelle in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The PSA spotlights the statistic that Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than any other group and urges all women to get their mammograms as early detection helps save lives.

As a Premiere Partner, Google will present the Social Impact Award to Jacqueline Martinez Garcel for the impact she has made as the CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, an independent statewide foundation with a mission to invest in Latino leaders throughout California.

“We’re excited to once again put the Power of Women spotlight on groundbreaking and accomplished female leaders,” said Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton. “We’re honored to salute those who are making a difference for equity, inclusion and excellence in our industry and making an enormous difference in the wider world through their philanthropic efforts. We’re grateful to Lifetime for their unwavering support of this franchise that is a labor of love for everyone at Variety. This year’s gathering under the stars at the Wallis promises to be another can’t-miss night.”

“We are honored to continue our partnership with Variety to showcase these incredible women that continue to entertain us, enlighten us and empower us,” said Amy Winter, EVP and head of programming, Lifetime & LMN.

Premier sponsors include Google and DIRECTV. The official sponsor is City National Bank.

Exclusive, curated gift bags will be given to honorees and guests at the event with entertainment, beauty, health and fashion products from companies including DOG PPL, Sunday Riley, Ouai and Goop. Additionally, Variety‘s 2022 Women’s Impact Report Honorees will be gifted a custom bracelet courtesy of Kendra Scott.