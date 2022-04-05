Variety Returns In-Person for Power of Law Breakfast on April 20

Variety announced today the programming for its in-person, invite-only Power of Law Breakfast, presented by City National Bank, on April 20. Variety Power of Law is tied to the annual Legal Impact Report, which profiles the top business lawyers working in entertainment and media.

This year’s Power of Law honoree will be Mathew Rosengart, Partner, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, one of the nation’s foremost litigators, who is being recognized for his distinguished career and philanthropic endeavors. Although now best known for his successful representation of Britney Spears in her conservatorship dispute, Rosengart’s work spans a broad range of cases and has touched the lives of the industry’s foremost players. His clients include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steven Spielberg, Keanu Reeves, and Sean Penn, as well as Meta/Facebook and Verizon

In the philanthropic arena, Rosengart serves as General Counsel for the nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), founded by Penn in the wake of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, which now works globally. Its most recent efforts have focused on combatting COVID-19 worldwide and establishing a presence in Poland in connection with the Ukrainian refugee crisis, which Rosengart is handling on a pro bono basis.

In addition, Joshua Grode, Legendary Entertainment, CEO, will participate in a keynote conversation with Variety’s Claudia Eller, Editor-in-Chief. Grode will talk about Legendary Entertainment’s current slate of movies, how they have managed to flourish as a leading mini-major studio and explore his storied history in the world of blockbuster movies.

Since joining Legendary in 2017, Grode has overseen a growth strategy, including the releases of “Godzilla vs. Kong”, the Academy Award-winning film “Dune” as well as the launch of a global TV studio. In January, Grode forged a $760 million strategic relationship with Apollo Global Management. Grode was a founder of Summit Entertainment, the successful independent studio that developed and distributed the “Twilight” franchise series of films. He was also instrumental in the strategy of converting and building Marvel Comics into Marvel Studios, culminating in its first release, “Iron Man,” which launched Marvel’s current superhero hit-making machine and its eventual sale to The Walt Disney Company.

Rich Raffetto, President of City National Bank, will give opening remarks.

“The legal community is instrumental to so much of what goes on behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. City National Bank is proud to work alongside incredible leaders like those honored in the Legal Impact Report who make a difference in this industry every day,” said Raffetto. “On behalf of City National, I want to congratulate Mathew Rosengart and all of this year’s top entertainment and media lawyers. We’re looking forward to joining with Variety to celebrate this year’s winners in person for the first time in two years at the Power of Law Breakfast.”

Those profiled in the Legal Impact report will be among the guests. A Zoom link will be provided for those who cannot attend the event in person.