Plan B Entertainment Seeks Buyer, Taps Moelis & Co. to Shop Brad Pitt Production Banner

“Blonde” producer Plan B Entertainment is looking for a new blueprint. The production banner run by Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner has tapped Moelis & Co. to shop for a buyer or potential investors.

The company has a first-look deal for TV with Amazon Studios and a pact with MGM Studios for film.

Reps for Moelis & Co. declined comment. Reps for Plan B could not immediately be reached for comment.

Plan B was hatched in late 2001 as a partnership between Pitt and actor Jennifer Aniston, about four months after the two were married in July 2001. Pitt eventually took over the venture after the pair split in 2005.

Plan B has been productive over the past two decades as the banner involved in such noted pics as 2006’s “The Departed,” 2015’s “The Big Short,” 2013’s “World War Z” and “12 Years a Slave,” 2014’s “Selma,” 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk” and 2020’s “Minari.” For TV, the company has delivered such titles as HBO’s 2014 adaptation of “The Normal Heart,” Amazon Prime Video’s 2021 limited series “The Underground Railroad” and FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” from 2017.

The launch of Plan B Entertainment was first reported the Nov. 12, 2001, edition of weekly Variety.

This year, Plan B has been on a roll with the HBO Max streaming hit “Father of the Bride” and the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde.” “Blonde” is seen as a top awards contender this year particularly for star Ana de Armas.

As such, the time is ripe to see what the market will bear for Plan B. Production companies with track records of delivering distinctive high-end content have been selling at high valutions. Undoubtedly, Pitt and his partners have watched the recent sales of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine to Candle Media, Sony Pictures Television’s purchase of Industrial Media, to name a few.

