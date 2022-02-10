PGA-Nominated Producers to Participate in Variety FYC Fest: The Producers

PGA-nominated producers will gather on Feb. 23 for Variety FYC Fest: The Producers, for exclusive conversations about the top films and television shows of the year. Variety FYC Fest: The Producers includes panels from this year’s top films, along with a panel featuring producers from contending episodic and limited television series.

The theatrical motion picture panel moderated by Variety Senior Film Writer Matt Donnelly includes Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Sara Murphy (“Licorice Pizza”), Tanya Seghatchian (“The Power of the Dog”), Patrick Wachsberger (“Coda”), Kevin Messick (“Don’t Look Up”) and Todd Black (“Being the Ricardos”).

Yvett Merino (“Encanto”), Andrea Warren (“Luca”), Osnat Shurer (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) and Chris Miller (“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”) will all participate in the animated motion picture panel moderated by Variety Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis.

Variety Senior Television Editor Michael Schneider will moderate a virtual panel on the episodic (comedy/drama) and limited series categories featuring producers Michael Ellenberg (“The Morning Show”), Barry Jenkins (“The Underground Railroad”) and John Hoffman (“Only Murders in the Building”).

This diverse group of talent discusses what it took to make each of their projects possible and gives insight into the making of their nominated works.

