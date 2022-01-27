Peacock Lost $1.7 Billion in 2021, More Double the Year Prior

NBCUniversal’s Peacock, entering its third year of operation, sank deeper into investment-mode red ink in 2021 — with adjusted losses at the streamer more than doubling.

Comcast, in reporting Q4 earnings Thursday, revealed that Peacock generated $778 million in revenue for the full-year 2021, with an adjusted loss of $1.7 billion. That’s compared with $118 million of revenue and an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) loss of $663 million in 2020.

Comcast said Peacock had 24.5 million monthly active accounts in the U.S. at the end of the year, but it hasn’t consistently reported that metric. It most recently said Peacock had “more than 20 million” active users as of the end of Q2 2021.

The cable and media conglomerate disclosed the Peacock financials in reporting fourth-quarter 2021 earnings that topped Wall Street expectations.

NBCU first launched Peacock, which is available in a range free and premium subscription tiers, for Comcast cable subscribers in April 2020 and went nationwide in July of that year.

Comcast execs previously told investors that it expected to invest about $2 billion in Peacock during 2020 and 2021. Over those two years, the adjusted net loss for Peacock was $2.36 billion. The company has projected Peacock will achieve the break-even point by 2025.