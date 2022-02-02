Paul Hastings Law Firm Ups Erik Hyman to Chair of Global Entertainment and Media Practice

Showbiz attorney Erik Hyman has been named chair of the Global Entertainment and Media Practice at the Paul Hastings law firm.

Hyman takes over for Craig Emanuel, who, along with a team of partners, helped establish the practice as a force in the entertainment industry. Emanuel will remain as a fully active partner at the firm.

With more than two decades of experience, Hyman is well-known in Hollywood as a dealmaker whose clients include Oscar-winning actors, directors, writers and producers – as well as several publicly traded companies. He was previously head of the firm’s Century City Entertainment and Media practice.

“Paul Hastings has built and invested in an outstanding global team of entertainment and media attorneys. Erik will be an exceptional chair of the practice,” said Bryan Lourd of Creative Artists Agency. “He’s a world-class lawyer, problem solver and selfless leader who sees the whole picture.”

“The Entertainment and Media Practice at Paul Hastings is extremely well situated for continued growth,” said Hyman. “We offer our clients a breadth of entertainment, finance, technology and media expertise that is unique in the legal marketplace. Following Craig’s strong leadership, I am excited about the opportunity to lead our group through the next phase of innovation and growth in this ever changing market.”

Added Emanuel, “Erik has been an integral part in helping to build the high profile of our Entertainment and Media practice, having overseen the practice’s Century City office during the last four years. Having worked closely with Erik for more than 20 years, I am confident that he is the perfect choice to lead our group to new heights.”

After establishing its Entertainment and Media practice in 2018, Paul Hastings expanded the practice with the launch of its Entertainment and Media Litigation practice in 2020, further expanding the services it provides to clients. Steve Marenberg will continue to chair the firm’s Entertainment and Media Litigation Practice.

Hyman, Emanuel and Marenberg have all appeared numerous times on Variety’s annual Legal Impact Report.