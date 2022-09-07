Paradigm Acquires 3 Agencies to Expand Reach With Local TV and Culinary Stars

Paradigm is turning to local TV and lifestyle stars to help rebuild the agency that has been reshaped by the changing entertainment economy and the wallop of the pandemic.

Paradigm Entertainment has acquired three talent agencies from private equity firm Blue Equity to form Paradigm Media Entertainment, which will now be home to Napoli Management Group, 3 Kings Entertainment and Two Twelve Management and Marketing. Napoli Management and 3 Kings both have wide rosters of local TV anchors, reporters, weathercasters and other talent working in markets large and small around the country. Two Twelve focuses on representing chefs and other culinary, hospitality and lifestyle stars.

The acquisitions mark Paradigm’s efforts to rebuild after a tumultuous few years that included Paradigm’s sale of its music division to Casey Wasserman’s Wasserman firm last year. With the acquisition from Blue Equity, the parent company of Paradigm Entertainment has created two separate entities, Paradigm Media Entertaiment and Paradigm Talent Agency, headed by Paradigm veteran Andrew Ruf, which has about 100 agents representing talent, literary, theater, publishing clients as well as content sales and financing activity.

Paradigm Media Entertainment will be headed by two respected veterans, Mendes Napoli of Napoli Management, Matthew Kingsley of 3 Kings and Scott Feldman of Two Twelve. Sam Gores, the longtime leader of Paradigm, remains executive chairman of the Paradigm Entertainment parent organziation. But day-to-day operations are now handled by managing partner Ruf and now the trio at Paradigm Media Entertainment.

Blue Equity leaders Jonathan S. Blue and Edward H. Harrison III will serve as advisors to Paradigm Media Entertainment and have committed to investing further in that company.

It’s unclear if the three agencies will operate autonomously under the Paradigm Media Entertainment umbrella. Napoli Management represents more than 550 clients in major markets as well as network TV news and sports. Kingsley’s 3 Kings has been a big player in local news talent for more than 25 years. Feldman is well established in his foodie niche.

Paradigm’s acquisitions are indicative of where the entertainment industry sees near-term future growth. Demand for unscripted content continues to grow apace for linear and streaming platforms.