‘A Dark Day in American History’: Hollywood Condemns the Supreme Court for Overturning Roe v. Wade

Patricia Arquette, Barack Obama, Samantha Bee and more are condemning the Supreme Court on social media after it overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections of abortion rights. The decision effectively leaves the question of abortion rights to the states, several of which are expected to ban abortions. Roe v. Wade guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights starting in 1973.

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” Obama posted on Twitter.

“Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you’re looking for ways to respond, Planned Parenthood, United State of Women and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years — and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight,” he added.

On the eve of the Supreme Court’s announcement, Samantha Bee called a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “devastating,” adding, “Twenty-six states will likely move to ban abortion immediately, which is a shame. Because the only interesting thing to do in North Dakota is get an abortion. A right to choose whether or not to have a baby is being dismantled by a party that really fucking wants that baby to die as soon as possible after it’s born.”

 

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson stressed that the decision was “about control, not care.”

Elizabeth Banks summarized the decision by writing, “Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America,” while music duo Aly & AJ similarly tweeted, “Sad day to be an American between Roe vs. Wade & NYC gun laws being struck down.”

“This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster,” Oscar winner Patricia Arquette wrote. “From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away women’s rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming.”

“This is a dark day in American history,” added Aisha Tyler. “The Supreme Court destroyed women’s right to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us.”

Read more reactions from Hollywood talent in the posts below.

