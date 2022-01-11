Namoff & Company, a New Talent Management and Production Company, Launches

Jen Namoff has launched Namoff & Company, a new talent management and production company representing clients across television, film, music, and theater.

In a 15 year-long career in entertainment, Namoff has covered artist representation, casting, talent management and production in both New York and Los Angeles. Her production credits include “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying” (starring Daniel Radcliffe, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas), “The Last Five Years” (starring Anna Kendrick & Jeremy Jordan) and “Into The Woods” at the Public Theatre starring Amy Adams & Jessie Mueller. Namoff has been nominated for two Tony Awards and was previously the co-founder of Soffer/Namoff Entertainment.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this incredible industry, soaking up every lesson that has come my way,” said Namoff in a statement. “To all of the mentors along the way, the colleagues who have made me better, the clients who make work fun — and the muses who make it essential — this is because of you.”

Namoff & Company’s roster of artists includes Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Sasha Allen (“The Voice”), Tammy Blanchard (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Kuhoo Verma (“Plan B”), and Katrina Lenk (“The Band’s Visit”).

John Bautista and Doug Middlebrook will join Namoff & Company as director of operations/talent manager and creative director/producer, respectively. Bautista previously worked in talent management at Soffer/Namoff Entertainment and in the talent department at the New York office of Innovative Artists. Middlebrook’s experience includes commercial Broadway productions, concert touring and film producing. He previously worked with Jujamcyn Theatres in the creative operations department and spent a year touring internationally with Ariana Grande.

“We are inspired by artists who push boundaries, guiding them to reach their creative potential in every arena. We are committed to telling stories that are relevant, inclusive, and forward-thinking,” reads the newly formed company’s mission statement.