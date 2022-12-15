NEOM’s State of the Art Soundstages Provide Full Service for Productions

Global film, television and digital producers have an unprecedented new production destination at their disposal: NEOM in Saudi Arabia has opened four soundstages and offers desert, beach, mountain and interior sites, all in conveniently close range. Six additional soundstages are slated to open in 2023 to help accommodate the myriad projects seeking bookings, with NEOM already experiencing both regional and international demand. In the last 18 months, more than 25 productions have filmed there.

NEOM’s Media Village and Bajdah Studios, both fully operational and located in the country’s northwest region, feature state of the art production facilities able to accommodate ample sizable projects simultaneously. The former includes two 25,000-square-foot soundstages outfitted with green rooms, hair and makeup studios and production offices. Feature films, television (scripted and unscripted) and commercials shooting in the locale are also eligible for a highly competitive 40%-plus cash rebate incentive.

Additionally, the production headquarters is staffed by an experienced international production team that will assist incoming projects, providing the essential tools for an efficient and economical experience.

Recently, feature film “Desert Warrior” and the fantasy-adventure series “Rise of the Witches” were among the large-scale productions utilizing NEOM’s advanced offerings.

“Desert Warrior”

Producer Eric Hedayat brought this action-adventure tale to Bajdah after finding the facility a perfect fit for both the story and the locations required.

The film stars “Captain America” franchise regular Anthony Mackie, Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley and Aiysha Hart (“Mogul Mowgli”).

The “Desert Warrior” is an enigmatic hero who, while aiding a fugitive king and a princess, becomes an outlaw and enemy of Emperor Kisra. The dramatic desert terrain surrounding Bajdah gave Hedayat exactly what he needed, along with support from NEOM, to create the perfect backdrop for the film.

“Rise of the Witches”

For this 10-part scripted television series, producer Dominic Barlow required an advanced soundstage, custom-built to his show’s specifications during a process he describes as “very collaborative.”

“We built about 80,000 square feet of covered studio space,” he explains. “We built a 2-acre back lot, which I believe is Saudi Arabia’s largest back lot, and had our world of locations literally on our doorstep.”

Set in ancient Arabia, this production is based on a popular book series highlighting the power of women and will be a returning series.

“The other good thing is that we had good infrastructure,” adds Barlow.