NBCUniversal Teams With 1in4 Coalition in Diversity Plan for Disabled Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

NBCUniversal has joined the 1in4 Coalition’s mission to increase access, employment and authentic representation of disabled people on and off the screen. The partnership furthers NBCUniversal’s commitment to disability representation and marks 1in4’s first partnership with a broadcast media and entertainment company.

“As we close out National Disability Employment Awareness Month, we are excited to establish this new partnership with 1in4 Coalition, increasing the opportunities for, and representation of, the largest marginalized community in the United States,” said Craig Robinson, chief diversity officer at NBCUniversal. “With a robust presence across entertainment, film, Hispanic, news and sports content, as well as theme parks, we are uniquely qualified to make an impact in this space as we develop programs in front of and behind the camera and in our parks.”

Elaine Hall, founder of the Miracle Project and 1in4 Coalition co-founder, added: “As an Access Coordinator, one who oversees accessibility efforts for talent and crew in front of and behind the camera, and as an inclusive content creator, I am thrilled that this initiative will bring authentic stories and voices to light. It is essential that the media reflect true diversity which includes d/Deaf, neurodiverse and disabled individuals.”

Jim LeBrecht, 1in4 Coalition co-founder and director of the Oscar-nominated “Crip Camp”, said: “When authentic portrayals of people with disabilities are seen in film and television, it will go a long way towards dispelling the negative stigma. As with any group, you are only going to have truthful representation when that group has control of the reins.”

Authentic disability representation is a priority for NBCUniversal. Earlier this year, Peacock launched its “Celebrating Disability On-Screen” collection, including scripted content such as “La Brea” and “Killing It,” which weave authentically disabled and multi-dimensional characters into the storylines, and unscripted titles like “Born for Business,” which explores the journey of four disabled entrepreneurs. Additionally, NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2022 Paralympic Games marked the first time that the Paralympic winter games were covered on prime-time television.

1in4 was founded in 2021 by a group of disabled Hollywood creatives working to create opportunities for disabled individuals traditionally excluded from the industry. The name comes from the statistic that 1 in 4 U.S. adults has a disability, apparent or non-apparent. In less than two years, 1in4 has made great inroads for individuals and is working to ensure that employment and content inclusion teams “Add the A” for Access: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access.