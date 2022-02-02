NBCUniversal Announces Below-the-Line Training Program for Underrepresented Talent

NBCUniversal announced Wednesday the launch of its California Below-the-Line Traineeship, which gives on-set experience and mentorship to underrepresented talent behind the camera. The program debuted with six trainees last year on the Southern California set of Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which is being produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

“In line with our efforts to provide more gateways into the industry, we could not be more excited to bring this traineeship to a new generation of below-the-line talent,” said Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley. “Honing your craft on the set of a Jordan Peele movie is an opportunity that none of the trainees took for granted. We are extremely grateful to Jordan and the entire Monkeypaw team, who share our passion and commitment to investing in diversity and early career development.”

The traineeship is a collaboration between the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Hollywood Cinema Production Resources and a number of IATSE locals. The first class of trainees comprised five Hollywood CPR students and one member of ARC. Trainees are paid for their work and the time frame varies depending on each production.

“At our core, Monkeypaw has always sought to highlight underrepresented voices and we have been honored to help share those stories with audiences,” said Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld. “We are privileged to further our mission as the first production to partner with the California Below-the-Line Traineeship. It is crucial not only to Monkeypaw’s growth, but the growth of the film industry that all producers collectively commit to initiatives that bring awareness and opportunities to underserved communities to help careers flourish.”