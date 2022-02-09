NATPE Announces 2022 Event Slate, With Six Major Events and a Return to In-Person

The National Association of Television Program Executives has announced its slate of events for 2022.

The global industry association will host six major events this year, both in-person and virtual, with the first two scheduled events being virtual and the remaining ones slated to be held in-person. The programming will be hosted in multiple cities, including Los Angeles, New York and Budapest.

“True to our mission to be the indispensable resource in the content evolution, NATPE returns in a big way with a collection of unmissable events on both coasts and internationally that continue to provide connectivity, business intelligence and business opportunities for our members,” NATPE president and CEO JP Bommel said in a statement.

The previously announced IRIS Awards, the annual awards ceremony honoring executives and industry leaders who have made a significant impact, will be hosted by NATPE on May 17. Originally scheduled to take place in Miami, the event will now be held in New York City during upfronts, and will be invite only. Honorees this year include Valari Dobson Staab, the president of NBCUniversal Local, and Emerson Coleman, senior vice president of programming at Hearst Television.

NATPE will also host two events this year in W Hotel in Hollywood. On June 1, the association will hold a conference for NATPE membership that will include keynotes on international content and co-productions, unscripted projects and discussions regarding audience acquisitions. On Sep. 12, NATPE will host the fourth annual NATPE Streaming Plus conference at the hotel, which will focus on the changing streaming service business. Rounding out in-person programming plans for the association, NATPE will host its international conference this year in Budapest from June 27 to 30.

In addition, NATPE will host two virtual summits this winter. The first, scheduled for Feb. 17, will see TV executives, programmers, researchers and other industry leaders discuss the role local outlets have in the broadcast television space. The other virtual event, a summit that will look at the growth of the television industry with a special focus on the role of the Latin American market, will be held April 17. Both events are free to attend.

View a list of the events below:

NATPE Virtual: 2022 Station Group Summit “The Power of Local Television” – February 17th -. NATPE shines a spotlight on the backbone of broadcast as we hear from industry leaders that shape the evolution and reinvention of the local television business. From the executives who run station groups to their CFOs, from the programmers to their top researchers, from those driving digital networks and FAST channels to disruptors… NATPE delivers a celebration, education, and amplification of the power of local television.

NATPE Virtual: “The Evolution and Transformation of Television” – April 17th 2022 – Save the date now for a day of online sessions covering the changes in the industry including perspectives from the advertising community and programming dedicated to the Latin American market.

2022 IRIS Awards – May 17th, 2022 – Originally planned for NATPE Miami 2022, the award reception will now be invitation-only and take place during the Upfronts in New York City.

NATPE Hollywood – June 1st, 2022 – Taking over the W Hotel in Hollywood, NATPE Hollywood will continue the conversations most important to NATPE Membership including thought leadership keynotes on international drama, a focus on unscripted, sessions on international co-productions, conversations on streaming, and audience acquisition discussions.

NATPE Budapest – June 27-30th, 2022 – Budapest, Hungary will mark the return of NATPE’s international conference and marketplace highlighted with fresh international drama screenings.

NATPE Streaming Plus – September 12th, 2022 – A staple in the NATPE calendar, the 4th Annual NATPE Streaming Plus will return to the W Hotel Hollywood for another year focusing on every aspect of the ever-changing landscape of streaming entertainment.