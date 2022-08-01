National Geographic Content Appoints Elita Fielder Adjei as Vice President of Corporate Communications

Elita Fielder Adjei has been named vice president of corporate communications for National Geographic Content. The newly-created role will find Adjei responsible for the overall communications strategy of the company in order to raise its profile and build upon its reputation in the industry.

Adjei, who previously worked as director of communications and publicity at Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution, will be responsible for leading internal and external communications for National Geographic Content.

Adjei will report to Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content, and Charissa Gilmore, senior vice president of corporate communications for Disney General Entertainment.

“Elita’s force of nature approach to her work is a perfect fit for National Geographic,” Monroe and Gilmore said in a joint statement. “Her passion and creativity set her strategies apart and drive results, while her motivating energy is absolutely contagious. We’re excited to start our work together.”

At Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution, Adjei oversaw communications for the eight owned ABC stations, where she developed business strategic communication initiatives for the individual stations and the Owned Stations group.

“It has been an honor leading corporate communications for ABC Owned Television Stations these past couple of years, and I’m proud of what we accomplished together during the global pandemic,” Adjei said. “While I’ve had the privilege of leading corporate communication strategies in diverse industries, I could not be more pleased to grow within The Walt Disney Company and to lead corporate communications for the award-winning iconic National Geographic Content. I’m thrilled to work directly with Courteney, Charissa and the talented executives and teams across Disney General Entertainment and National Geographic Content.”

Adjei brings years of expertise to National Geographic Content, a branch of Disney that develops and produces fact-based programs for Disney+ and National Geographic linear networks. Prior to her time with Disney, the executive held communications roles at Kaiser Permanente, Memorial Hermann Health System, GAC, Aggreko and Leigh Steinberg Enterprises.