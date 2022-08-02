‘Ghost Adventures’ Producer MY Entertainment Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

MY Entertainment has signed with Buchwald for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

The company was launched in 2000 by veteran production executive Michael Yudin. In that time, MYE has created programming for vast array of platforms including Discovery, A&E, National Geographic, BBC, Lifetime, MTV, Travel Channel, Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, Food Network, Animal Planet, TruTV and PBS.

“Don Buchwald, is one of the most respected, talented, people in the entertainment business,” Yudin said. “A true icon! He has been a mentor to me from early on and we are thrilled to be associated, with Don, his agency, and his team.

MY Entertainment was recently acquired by Media Content Services (MCS), a storytelling and technology company specializing in engaging content for worldwide consumption. The acquisition furthers MCS’s expansion into the content-creation realm and allows MYE to expand their content to the global marketplace.

“We’re humbled and honored to be represented by such a great team at Buchwald with such a storied history and energy in unscripted,” added Shawn Moffatt, CEO of Media Content Services.

MYE is best known for producing the unscripted series “Ghost Adventures,” which originally debuted on The Travel Channel in 2008. The show is now in its 21st season. It follows ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley as they investigate locations that are reported to be haunted. The show recently shifted over to Discovery+ along with its numerous spinoffs, including “Ghost Adventures: House Calls.”

MYE has also been a leader in international formats and has recently expanded its international efforts through a co-development partnership with the Seoul-based company “Something Special”.