Elon Musk Lines Up Additional $7.1 Billion for Twitter Takeover, Including $1 Billion From Larry Ellison

Elon Musk is getting a little help from his friends for his $44 billion Twitter takeover.

According to an SEC filing Thursday, Musk has secured $7.14 billion in financing commitments, including $1 billion from Larry Ellison. Ellison, co-founder of software giant Oracle, also sits on the board of Tesla, which Musk heads as CEO.

In addition, Prince al-Waleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia committed to retain the equity he owns in — his 35 million shares are worth $1.9 billion at Musk’s buyout offer — instead of receiving a cash payout, per the filing.

Musk “will continue to have… discussions with certain existing holders” of Twitter stock, including ex-CEO Jack Dorsey to contribute shares toward his bid, according to the filing. Dorsey owns 18 million Twitter shares, representing 2.4% of outstanding shares.

Musk’s latest funding also includes $800 million from VC firm Sequoia Capital; $500 million from cryptocurrency exchange Binance.com; and $400 million from a16z, the VC firm founded by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz.

Last week, Musk disclosed sales of Tesla stock worth more than $8.4 billion, which was presumably also part of his amassing funds for the Twitter deal.

According to Musk’s May 5 filing, with the new financing commitments, he has reduced the $12.5 billion margin loans he had lined up for the Twitter takeover to $6.25 billion. The deal now comprises $27.25 billion in equity financing (up from $21 billion previously).

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s richest person, has gained millions of Twitter followers since he revealed his 9.2% stock holdings April 4. He now has more than 90 million, up from about 80 million at the beginning of April.

Musk has championed the idea that he will protect “free speech” on Twitter — and has criticized the company for allegedly having a left-leaning political bias. He wants to open-source Twitter’s algorithms for greater transparency.