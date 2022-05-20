Billboard Promotes Mike Van to President, Dana Droppo Advances to Chief Brand Officer

Mike Van has been promoted to President of Billboard while Dana Droppo has been named its first Chief Brand Officer. Both positions are effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to elevate two extremely talented executives, Mike and Dana, into the roles of President and Chief Brand Officer,” said Jay Penske, Chairman and CEO of Penske Media. “The spirit of collaboration and teamwork they have helped to build has yielded incredible results and creativity over many years at Billboard. I look forward to their leadership and Billboard’s continued ascent.”

As President, Van takes on responsibility for all revenue operations and financial performance for the venerable music business brand. Van, who joined Billboard in 2018, was previously Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships. He has more than 20 years of sales and advertising experience and formerly held leadership roles at Pandora, Electronic Arts and Complex.

Van succeeds Julian Holguin, who resigned earlier this month after 10 years with Billboard.

Droppo, who reports to Van, most recently served as Billboard’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. Over the last four years at Billboard, she has also held numerous roles in marketing and brand experiences. Droppo spent five years at Complex, where she was the director of branded content. She has more than 10 years of experience in senior editorial and video production roles.

Droppo will oversee branded content, client services, analytics, live events, video production and design. She is responsible for the steering the core brand strategy across Billboard’s business and editorial teams. She will also lead new product initiatives including web3, brand partnerships and live events and programming.

Penske Media, parent company of Variety, acquired Billboard in 2020.