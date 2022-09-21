Michael London’s Groundswell Productions Sets First-Look Deal With Lionsgate Television

Michael London and his Groundswell Productions banner have entered into a multi-year first-look deal with Lionsgate Television.

Under the terms of the deal, Groundswell will develop premium scripted shows for Lionsgate across all platforms. One project already in development as part of the deal is a limited series about the scandals surrounding former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr, based on a Vanity Fair article by Gabriel Sherman. Sherman is adapting his article for the screen and will executive produce along with London and Groundswell’s president of production, Shannon Gaulding.

“There’s nothing better than having creative partners who are truly creative, as well as collaborative and smart,” London said. “The Lionsgate team is all of those things and more. Shannon Gaulding and I are excited to jump into this new venture focusing on the kind of smart, singular, and entertaining television that both companies stand for.”

Groundswell is currently in production on the sixth and final season of the critically-acclaimed FX series “Snowfall” as well as the romantic comedy feature “Greatest Hits.” The company previously produced projects such as “SMILF” at Showtime, the HBO film “Confirmation,” the Syfy series “The Magicians,” and many more.

“Michael is not only a prolific producer with a track record of excellence across both film and television, but he is also an expert in bringing impactful stories to the screen,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive vice president of Lionsgate TV. “We have been such a fan of his from afar for too long and now we get to work together! We look forward to working with Groundswell Productions to create compelling and inspiring content for television audiences globally.”

Groundswell is repped by WME and Michael Schenkman.