Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s Maroon Visions Names Michael Lebowitz Head of Development and Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Lebowitz has been hired as head of development and production for Maroon Visions, the independent production company founded by antiracist scholar and author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi.

“I’m enthusiastic to welcome Michael to Maroon Visions and partner with him to free the narrative,” Kendi said. “He’s an uber talented and courageous champion of creators and stories that historically have not been championed. I look forward to working alongside him to make gripping television and film that transforms minds and societies.”

In his role, Lebowitz will be responsible for sourcing, packaging and pitching new ideas for television, film and documentary productions, with a focus on finding stories centering marginalized communities. He will also begin overseeing projects currently in development at Maroon Visions, including a Netflix documentary feature and an ESPN+ series in pre-production. He will be based out of Los Angeles. Maroon Visions is currently under a first-look deal with Boat Rocker,

Lebowitz joins Marron Visions after having served as director of original series at 21 Laps. During his tenure there, he sold the “Unsolved Mysteries” revival series to Netflix, as well as other shows such as “I Am Not Okay with This” and “The Future Of.” Previously, Lebowitz worked at The Firm, APA and CBS Studios, and got his start as a production assistant on “Shark Tank.”

Kendi first established Maroon Visions last year, as a production banner focused on centering marginalized people experiences through television and film. The company currently has a first-look deal with independent company Boat Rocker to develop and produce projects for television.

Kendi and Maroon Visions are represented by WME.