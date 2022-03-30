Matthew Baskharoon Joins UTA as Unscripted TV Agent

United Talent Agency has hired WME alum Matthew Baskharoon as an agent in its unscripted television department, the agency announced Wednesday.

“UTA has established themselves as a company willing to disrupt and go against the grain,” Baskharoon said in a statement. “Their culture promotes innovation and entrepreneurship and I look forward to leveraging everything the company has to offer to service my diverse roster of clients.”

Prior to joining UTA, Baskharoon worked in the non-scripted television and documentary department of media agency WME for over a decade. As an agent, he specializes in talent representation, television packaging and documentary film strategy. He represents a diverse slate of clients, including newly minted Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot (“The Queen of Basketball”), producer and director Matt Ogens, Tan France of “Queer Eye,” E! News’ The Rundown’s Erin Lim, Taj Paxton, Dream Hampton, Karam Gill, Sandrine Orabona, Don Argott, Sheena Joyce and Ramy Romany. Many of his clients are expected to follow him to UTA.

Baskharoon will be based in UTA’s Los Angeles office. In his role, he will work closely alongside UTA partner Darnell Strom and the company’s Culture and Leadership division. Aside from his regular responsibilities, Baskharoon plans to be involved in corporate initiatives at UTA, following his work at WME, where he was active on the company’s trainee committee and summer fellowship program.

“Matthew is not only a terrific agent but also an incredible human,” UTA board member and head of television Matt Rice said in a statement. “His clients and colleagues adore him because he leads with his taste and his heart. We are excited to welcome him to the UTA family and know he will further elevate our business and culture.”