Manti Te’o Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Manti Te’o has signed on with UTA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively.

With the signing, UTA will help Te’o work across a variety of areas, including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio.

Te’o is known for his standout college football career. He was one of the most sought after high school recruits in the country when he entered college, eventually enrolling at Notre Dame University and joining the Fighting Irish as a linebacker.

He played for Notre Dame from 2009-2012. He racked up impressive stats, including All-American honors and securing 437 tackles over the course of his time there. He was the captain of the team in 2012 and led Notre Dame against Alabama in the BCS National Championship Game that same year. He is also one of the most decorated players in college football, winning top honors such as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Butkus Award. Te’o was a finalist for the Heisman trophy in 2012 as well.

He was then drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played with the team until 2017, when he joined the New Orleans Saints on a two-year contract. He then joined the practice squad of the Chicago Bears in 2020.

Te’o is infamously known for being the victim of an elaborate catfishing scandal during his time in college. He began an online relationship with a person calling themself Lennay Kekua. Te’o was then led to believe that Kekua had died of leukemia. In reality, Kekua didn’t exist. She was the invention of Naya Tuiasosopo, who came out as a trans woman after the details of the catfishing were revealed. The situation received substantial media coverage at the time and was the subject of the recent Netflix documentary “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.” It was produced by the Way Brothers and Ryan Duffy and directed by Duffy and Tony Vainuku.