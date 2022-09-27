KTLA News Veteran Lynette Romero Joins KNBC as ‘Today in LA’ Anchor

Longtime KTLA News anchor Lynette Romero will join NBC4’s “Today in LA” as an anchor and reporter, KNBC announced Tuesday, with her first day on-air scheduled for Oct. 10.

Prior to NBC4, Romero worked as an anchor at KTLA Los Angeles for 24 years, with her most recent position being a weekend anchor for its morning newscast. KTLA announced her sudden exit on Sept. 14 without a goodbye message from Romero, which sparked controversy on social media.

KTLA news director Pete Saiers said in a statement to Variety: “After 24 years, Lynette Romero has decided to move on from anchoring our weekend morning news. We really wanted her to stay and KTLA Management worked hard to make that happen. Lynette decided to leave for another opportunity. We had hoped she would record a farewell message to viewers but she declined. Lynette has been a wonderful member of the KTLA family and wish her and her family the best.”

Variety also confirmed last week that KTLA anchor Mark Mester was fired after his on-air reaction to Romero’s departure, saying in part, “This is not how you treat someone who gave a lifetime of service to this station.”

In her new role at NBC4, Romero will anchor “Today in LA’s” weekday newscast from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. PT alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meterologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston.

In a video shared with NBC4 viewers, Romero said, “I have a new family, I have a new home. I’m going to ‘Today in LA’ at NBC4 and I’m so excited. So come with me, let me open the door and welcome you in. I can’t wait to get started.”