Lourdes Diaz Promoted to Chief Creative Officer of AGC Studios

Lourdes Diaz has been promoted to chief creative officer for AGC Studios, the independent content studio founded by Stuart Ford. Ford, who serves as the CEO and chairman of AGC, announced the news.

“Lourdes’ creative instincts, sense of humor, work ethic, managerial skills and circle of relationships are all huge assets to the company and I couldn’t be more delighted to watch Lourdes seize the opportunity to further shape AGC’s future,” Ford said in a statement.

Diaz will begin her new role effective immediately. In the position, she will be responsible for overseeing the company’s television and feature film activities, managing the company’s development and production teams.

Prior to the promotion, Diaz served as president of AGC Television since the studio’s launch in 2018. In her role, she helped launch television programs such as “War of the Worlds,” starring Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as Australian series “Troppo” starring Thomas Jane. She also lead an initiative in the studio to produce Spanish-language content, including the upcoming Amazon original “News of a Kidnapping,” and several other projects such as “Te Buscare Hasta Encontrarte” for Paramount+. Diaz also served as executive producer on the hit Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler.”

“I am so proud of the company AGC Studios has become and I feel very fortunate to be working with Stuart and the entire AGC team,” Diaz said. “I look forward to continuing to make AGC a premiere destination for writers, directors, and talent in both film and television.”

Prior to joining AGC, Diaz worked at Univision Communications Inc. as president of entertainment. She also had roles at Viacom International, where she was head of global production and development, as well as NBC and Universal Media Studios, where she served as vice president of primetime programming.