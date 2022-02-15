SXSW Taps Lizzo, Beck as Keynote Speakers for 2022 Conference

Grammy-winning artists Lizzo and Beck will be keynote speakers at this year’s South by Southwest Conference and Festivals, the organization announced Tuesday. Additional keynote speakers announced include author Neal Stephenson, director-producer Celine Tricart, in addition to featured speakers Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chrissy Teigen and Jonathan Van Ness.

“The 2022 Conference program is coming together in a spectacular fashion,” said chief programming officer Hugh Forrest. “We could not be more thrilled to announce a keynote lineup that includes Lizzo, Beck, Neal Stephenson and Celine Tricart. These acclaimed creatives, along with the featured speakers revealed today, exemplify why SXSW is an essential destination for global professionals.”

The 36th annual Austin, Texas-based festival and conference will be held from March 11 to 20 with a combination of in-person events and online experiences. It’s the first time the festival has been held in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SXSW features everything from live music to film premieres to panels on technology and art, as well as networking opportunities for professionals in a range of fields. This year, the conference will also feature speakers such as actors Ethan Hawke and Busy Philipps, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, writer James Ellroy and many more.

In addition to keynote and featured speakers, SXSW also announced Tuesday the speakers for its mentor sessions, which opens registration on Feb. 22. The mentors include VidCon executive producer Elly Garrod, CNN features editorial director David Allan, Facebook’s Sheila Judkins, Washington Post principal products manager Ryan Luu and the Smithsonian’s director of external affairs and partnerships, Allison Peck, in addition to others. For a full list of speakers, visit the SXSW website.