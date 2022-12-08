Lippin Group Elevates 3 Veteran Executives to President Rank

The Lippin Group communications firm has promoted three veteran executives to the rank of president.

Pamela Golum has advanced to president of Global Entertainment. Jim Benson rises to president of Corporate Communications for the West Coast and Jennifer Price-Keith is upped to president of Television and Events. Also promoted as part of the management shuffle is Nazli Simno, to VP of Business Operations.

The moves were revealed Thursday by Dick Lippin, CEO and chairman of his namesake firm.

“I consider myself very fortunate that I have a team of exceptional professionals who are not only exceedingly talented in what they do but have been with me for 15 years or more,” Lippin said. “Together, we have built an international agency with a longstanding and superb client list spanning the globe, operating activities that touch every major platform in the entertainment industry and, most importantly, a high degree of credibility for our integrity and delivering on what we promise.”

Golum was previously president of West Coast Entertainment division since 2007. She has long represented industry powerhouse Dick Wolf and his Wolf Entertainment banner. Golum was one of Lippin’s original hires when the company started in 1986.

Benson has spent 15 years as executive vice president of Lippin. The former Variety reporter has led PR and image campaigns for a range of content, sales, distribution and finance companies active in the global marketplace. He also works closely with broadcast firms on specialized technology and engineering initiatives.

Price-Keith has been with Lippin Group since 1993, starting out as an assistant. Most recently executive vice president, her focus includes managing publicity for award shows to developing strategic campaigns for a long list of clients.

Simno joined Lippin Group’s Business Affairs department in 2008. She oversees employee administration and financial management for the firm, reporting to chief financial officer Shelly Saarela.

(Pictured: Pamela Golum, Jennifer Price-Keith and Nazli Simno)