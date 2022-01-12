Legendary Television Hires Paramount TV Studios Exec Brian Segna as Head of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Television has hired Paramount Television Studios executive Brian Segna as its new head of development and promoted four of its current team members, Variety has learned exclusively.

In his role as senior vice president of development at the “Dune: The Sisterhood” and “Paper Girls” studio, Segna will oversee the acquisition and development of a diverse range of genre and character-driven content for the studio across multiple platforms. As Legendary TV’s chief of development, Segna will be working closely with Jennifer Breslow, executive vice president of television & digital media. Like Breslow, Segna will report directly to Carmi Zlotnik, Legendary’s president of television.

“Brian has the creativity, passion and strategic mindset that we strive to maintain as the vision for our television department,” Zlotnik said. “His insight and experience are a valuable addition and we look forward to working together closely.“

Additionally, Legendary’s TV department is elevating four of its current team members, including Robert Atwood to executive vice president, current series & digital media as well as Ivana Cordero to senior manager of current & development, and Anna Halligan and Sara Hendel to managers of development for TV & digital media.

Atwood, who will continue to report to Zlotnik in his new role, oversees the creative and casting for several Legendary series, including Netflix’s “Lost in Space,” HBO Max’s “Dune: The Sisterhood” and Amazon series, “Carnival Row,” “Paper Girls” and “Lightyears.” He also oversees animation for the studio, including development and Netflix’s “Skull Island” and “Tomb Raider.”

The new hire and promotions come as part of Legendary Television’s moves to bolsters its domestic and international development and sales efforts.

Segna added: “I am thrilled to join Carmi and the rest of Legendary TV to continue building upon the existing slate of projects. The opportunity to work with such an impressive team and to be a part of the company’s vision for its television business going forward is really exciting.”

Most recently, Segna served as senior vice president of scripted TV development at Paramount Television Studios. Segna oversaw the development of the upcoming series: “Joe Pickett” (Paramount Plus / Spectrum), “The Spiderwick Chronicles” (Disney Plus), “The Offer” (Paramount Plus) and “Reacher” (Amazon). Prior to joining Paramount, Segna was the vice president of scripted television development at Universal Content Productions and before that he worked as vice president of scripted television development for ITV Studios America.

(Pictured: Brian Segna)