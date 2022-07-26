Law Firm ArentFox Schiff Adds Michelle A. Cooke as Co-Leader of Media & Entertainment Group

Entertainment attorney Michelle A. Cooke, formerly with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, has joined law firm ArentFox Schiff as partner in the firm’s Media & Entertainment and Trademark groups in Los Angeles.

Cooke will co-lead a team of 60 lawyers who advise film studios, TV producers and broadcasters, music services, and a range of multimedia developers and publishers.

ArentFox Schiff clients include Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros. Discovery, EA Sports, Saul Zaentz Co., Amazon, Sony PlayStation, Apple and Google.

Cooke is a leader in the field of digital rights creation – the expansion of established and emerging brands in existing and developing media, and has worked with CEOs and senior execs in media, entertainment and consumer products to develop brand and content strategies. Her skills include negotiating licensing, distribution and development agreements for IP owners and content creators.

At Manatt, Cooke was a member of the board and led the Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement practice, and served as the firm’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

“Michelle’s reputation in the media and entertainment industry precedes her,” said ArentFox Schiff chairman Anthony V. Lupo. “She’s the go-to lawyer internationally for businesses seeking to protect and enforce their IP rights and addressing risks that threaten brand value, including navigating new challenges arising from the metaverse… She’s a tremendous asset for our clients who need help with brand and content development and enforcement, including those managing digital assets.”

Cooke’s experience also extends to counseling clients on trade secrets, technology, privacy and data security. Recent accomplishments include repping a major fashion house in the licensing of its first NFT, and leading the analysis and risk assessment of a trademark portfolio, copyright portfolio, and online/multimedia assets spanning over 50 countries in a $1.3 billion acquisition in an entertainment-related industry.

Arentfox Schiff was formed earlier this year via the merger of Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin. The combined firm includes over 600 lawyers.