Variety to Host Latin Grammy Awards Studio With Backstage Video Interviews Presented by DIRECTV

Variety will have an on-the-ground presence at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, it was announced today, with an exclusive interview studio, presented by DIRECTV.

The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Nov. 17 from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and will be broadcast domestically on Univision from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and internationally in over 80 countries. The show will feature performances from some of Latin music’s biggest artists, and eight to ten categories are presented during the telecast.

Among the 2022 nominees set to perform are Rosalía, Carlos Vives, Rauw Alejandro, Marc Anthony, Gente De Zona and Sebastián Yatra. Additionally, five-time Latin Grammy winner Camilo and Mexican supergroup Los Bukis are also on the bill.

They join a stacked list of previously announced artists Ángela Aguilar, Silvana Estrada, Julio Reyes Copello, Aymée Nuviola, Nicole Zignago, Goyo, Christina Aguilera, Banda Los Recoditos, Elvis Costello, Chiquis, Jorge Drexler, Nicky Jam, Jesse and Joy, John Legend, Carin León, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Christian Nodal, Sin Bandera and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, and co-founder of Los Bukis, Marco Antonio Solís.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Brazilian superstar Anitta, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi and recipient of the Latin Recording Academy’s President Award, Thalia.

“DIRECTV has always considered the loyalty of the Latino audience as one of the keys to our success,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer, DIRECTV. “We are truly grateful for this opportunity to continue to reach Latinos in a meaningful and culturally-relevant way.”

Interviews will be posted on Variety.com following the ceremony and across Variety’s social platforms.