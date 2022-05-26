Landmark Theaters to Take Over Playhouse 7 in Pasadena

Landmark Theatres, the California-based movie theater chain, has signed a lease agreement to take over the Playhouse 7 movie theater venue in Pasadena, Calif. The 7-screen, 1,300 seat venue is expected to reopen under the chain this summer.

The acquisition comes shortly after the announcement that Landmark will close its popular Pico street location, due to being unable to negotiate the terms of its tenancy with its realtor. The chain still operates the Nuart Theatre on the West Side of the city as well as the recently-renovated Landmark Westwood.

“The Playhouse acquisition is important for Landmark, as we’re able to continue the tradition of showcasing quality film to Pasadena’s moviegoing community,” Landmark Theatres president Kevin Holloway said in a statement. “This theatre has a deep history, which we look forward to honoring and building upon in the years ahead.”

Playhouse 7 was established in 1999, by the family-run Laemmle Theatres art house chain. The company sold the building earlier this year, and Landmark came to an agreement with GD Realty to operate the theater, with executive vice president Michael Fant leading negotiations.

According to Landmark, the reopening of the location will include an upgrade to the theater’s sound and projection systems, as well as the installation of modern seating to the location. The concession stand will also be expanded to include gourmet food items, and the alcohol selection will be expanded to include full spirits.

Outside of the Los Angeles area, Landmark has plans to open several new locations this summer, including a nine screen complex in Annapolis, Md. and a 10-screen theater in Glenview, Ill.