Variety’s Music for Screens Event Joins LA3C Festival Lineup of Activations

Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann, Danny Elfman and Rickey Minor are among the industry luminaries set to take part in Variety‘s virtual Music for Screens, which is among a number of activations slated in conjunction with next month’s LA3C two-day festival celebrating the culture and creativity of Los Angeles.

Music for Screens will unspool virtually from Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Variety‘s annual deep dive into the world of composing for the screen is one of several official activations for the LA3C festival set to run Dec. 10-11 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. LA3C and Variety are units of Penske Media Corp.

Other events on the LA3C schedule include:

Vibe kicks off LA3C with a 30th anniversary party on Dec. 10 featuring DJ Linafornia.

Deadline Contenders Film: The Final Round on Dec. 10 is a showcase of film and talent as award season heats up.

IndieWire has partnered with ShortsTV and National Geographic Documentary Films for short film screenings on Dec. 9.

SHE Media will host the “Meaningful Marketplace” shopping area on Dec. 10-11, with a range of beauty products, accesories, home goods and more.

Stylecaster will host a Beauty Brunch on Dec. 10.