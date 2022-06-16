KCON Sets Lineup for 10th Anniversary Fan Festival in Los Angeles

Organizers of KCON have unveiled the initial talent lineup for the 10th anniversary edition of the celebration of K-pop and other aspects of South Korean pop culture.

The three-day event, presented by Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, in Los Angeles will feature performances and fan showcase events around K-pop acts Cravity, Enhyphen, Itzy, Nmixx, Stayc, the Boyz and WJSN.

The gathering is set for Aug. 19-21 at Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will mark the first in-person KCON gathering since 2019. KCON was first held in 2012 in Los Angeles for about 10,000 fans. KCON has since grown to include events in Europe, Asia and more as well as live-stream global events. The last in-person KCON in Los Angeles drew nearly 300,000 participants.

“The celebration will also feature digital programs to ensure that fans all around the world can take part in the festivities,” KCON organizers said in announcing the talent lineup.

