‘Bel-Air’ Star Karrueche Tran Signs With M88, UNCMMN for Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Karrueche Tran has signed with sister companies M88 and UNCMMN for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

The companies will work in tandem to grow Tran’s work across film, TV, fashion, and in the digital space.

Tran currently stars in Peacock’s drama series “Bel-Air,” a reinvention of the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” She is best known for her starring role in the critically-acclaimed TNT drama “Claws,” appearing in the role of Virginia throughout the show’s four season run. “Claws” officially came to an end with the series finale on Feb. 6. Tran also made history as the first AAPI lead actress winner at the Daytime Emmys for her work in the web series “The Bay.”

Other acting roles include “Deputy” at Fox, “The Last OG” at TBS, and the film “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Her other on camera work includes co-hosting the Golden Globes red carpet coverage for E! News in 2017, as well as hosting MTV’s “Catfish” and the BET Awards red carpet.

She became an ambassador for the fashion brand Coach in 2021 and has also worked with brands like ColourPop Cosmetics, releasing the limited-edition makeup line KaePop. She released an athleisure wear collection with Pretty Little Thing and launched her own jewelry line KAE by Karrueche in 2020.