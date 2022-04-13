Sony’s Affirm Originals Sets ‘A Thousand Tomorrows’ Series Deal With Author Karen Kingsbury

Sony Pictures’ Affirm Originals has struck a deal with author Karen Kingsbury to adapt her 2005 novel “A Thousand Tomorrows” as a TV series.

Production by Affirm and Red Clay Studios is set to begin early next month in Tulsa, Okla.

“I am thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures’ Affirm team, producers of the strongest, most beautiful and moving inspirational content in the market,” said Kingsbury. “The world is desperate for hope, and ‘A Thousand Tomorrows’ will bring hope and light to all people, everywhere. Since I am writing the series with Tyler, I am confident that my readers will be lifelong fans of the content. This is a partnership I hope will continue for many, many years.”

“A Thousand Tomorrows” follows Cody Gunner, a bull rider who’s willing to pay any price for a thousand more tomorrows with the person he loves more than anything else. “It is an unforgettable, breathtaking love story of sacrifice, faith, and devotion that will inspire the hearts of all who see it,” per Affirm. The series is “preliminarily” set for a premiere this Christmas season on the Pure Flix streaming service, according to Affirm.

“We are really excited to add this project to our slate,” said Rich Peluso, executive vice president and head of Affirm Films, which oversees Affirm Originals. “We have nothing but confidence in Red Clay Studios and in Karen’s storytelling.”

Emmy-winning director Kohl Glass was signed onto the project by Tulsa-based Red Clay Studios, along with casting director Ricki Masler, who is currently casting the series. Kingsbury is an executive producer on the project alongside Rick Christian, who will be adapting her books to series alongside her screenwriting partner and bestselling author, Tyler Russell.

“Cody Gunner is an exciting character to adapt for television,” said Cassidy Lunnen, Red Clay Studios CEO and “A Thousand Tomorrows” executive producer. “Located in the middle of the heartland, I cannot think of a better location than Tulsa to capture this all-American story centered on faith and love.”

Sony Pictures has long invested in other faith and family friendly production banners. Affirm has made a name for itself with a number of successful faith-based films, including “Soul Surfer” (2011), “War Room” (2015) and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019).

Kingsbury’s agent, Rick Christian, founder and CEO emeritus of Alive Literary Agency, negotiated the deal.

