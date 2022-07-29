Judd Apatow, Chip & Joanna Gaines and Jung Ho-yeon Join Variety Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees on Aug. 10

Variety is pleased to announce the lineup for its second-ever Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees, featuring five panels airing virtually on Aug. 10 to an audience of Emmy voters.
Variety TV Fest: The Nominees expands its popular TV Fest franchise to include panels with Emmy-nominated actors, directors, producers and writers in the comedy, drama and documentary series as well as nonfiction special and limited/ anthology series categories.
The Outstanding Comedy Series panel includes:
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- John Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Henry Winkler & Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Moderated by Michael Schneider, TV editor, Variety
The Outstanding Drama Series panel includes:
- Dan Erickson, “Severance”
- Chris Mundy, “Ozark”
- Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
- Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul”
- Ashley Lyle, “Yellowjackets”
- Moderated by Emily Longeretta, senior features editor, TV, Variety
The Outstanding Reality Competition & Nonfiction Series panel includes:
- Monica Aldama, “Cheer”
- Chip & Joanna Gaines, “Fixer Upper”
- Jennifer Lane, “Queer Eye”
- Michele Mills, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Nneka Onuorah, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”
- Moderated by Jazz Tangcay, senior artisans editor, Variety
The Outstanding Documentary Series panel includes:
- Judd Apatow, “George Carlin’s American Dream”
- Joe Lewis, “100 Foot Wave”
- Samantha Stark, “The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears”
- Justin Wilkes, “Lucy and Desi”
- Katie King, “We Need to Talk About Cosby”
- Moderated by Jazz Tangcay, senior artisans editor, Variety
The Limited/ Anthology Series panelists will be announced at a later date.
