Judd Apatow, Chip & Joanna Gaines and Jung Ho-yeon Join Variety Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees on Aug. 10

Variety is pleased to announce the lineup for its second-ever Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees, featuring five panels airing virtually on Aug. 10 to an audience of Emmy voters.

Variety TV Fest: The Nominees expands its popular TV Fest franchise to include panels with Emmy-nominated actors, directors, producers and writers in the comedy, drama and documentary series as well as nonfiction special and limited/ anthology series categories.

The Outstanding Comedy Series panel includes:

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

John Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building”

Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Henry Winkler & Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Moderated by Michael Schneider, TV editor, Variety

The Outstanding Drama Series panel includes:

Dan Erickson, “Severance”

Chris Mundy, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul”

Ashley Lyle, “Yellowjackets”

Moderated by Emily Longeretta, senior features editor, TV, Variety

The Outstanding Reality Competition & Nonfiction Series panel includes:

Monica Aldama, “Cheer”

Chip & Joanna Gaines, “Fixer Upper”

Jennifer Lane, “Queer Eye”

Michele Mills, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Nneka Onuorah, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Moderated by Jazz Tangcay, senior artisans editor, Variety

The Outstanding Documentary Series panel includes:

Judd Apatow, “George Carlin’s American Dream”

Joe Lewis, “100 Foot Wave”

Samantha Stark, “The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears”

Justin Wilkes, “Lucy and Desi”

Katie King, “We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Moderated by Jazz Tangcay, senior artisans editor, Variety

The Limited/ Anthology Series panelists will be announced at a later date.

To register for the event, head to variety.com/tvfest.