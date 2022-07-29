×
Judd Apatow, Chip & Joanna Gaines and Jung Ho-yeon Join Variety Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees on Aug. 10

Henry Winkler, Paul W. Downs, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino will also join the event

TV Fest: The Nominees
Variety

Variety is pleased to announce the lineup for its second-ever Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees, featuring five panels airing virtually on Aug. 10 to an audience of Emmy voters.  

Variety TV Fest: The Nominees expands its popular TV Fest franchise to include panels with Emmy-nominated actors, directors, producers and writers in the comedy, drama and documentary series as well as nonfiction special and limited/ anthology series categories.  

The Outstanding Comedy Series panel includes: 

  • Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
  • John Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows”
  • Henry Winkler & Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” 
  • Moderated by Michael Schneider, TV editor, Variety 

The Outstanding Drama Series panel includes: 

  • Dan Erickson, “Severance” 
  • Chris Mundy, “Ozark”
  • Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
  • Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul”
  • Ashley Lyle, “Yellowjackets”
  • Moderated by Emily Longeretta, senior features editor, TV, Variety 

The Outstanding Reality Competition & Nonfiction Series panel includes: 

  • Monica Aldama, “Cheer”
  • Chip & Joanna Gaines, “Fixer Upper” 
  • Jennifer Lane, “Queer Eye”
  • Michele Mills, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Nneka Onuorah, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”
  • Moderated by Jazz Tangcay, senior artisans editor, Variety 

The Outstanding Documentary Series panel includes: 

  • Judd Apatow, “George Carlin’s American Dream”
  • Joe Lewis, “100 Foot Wave”
  • Samantha Stark, “The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears” 
  • Justin Wilkes, “Lucy and Desi”
  • Katie King, “We Need to Talk About Cosby” 
  • Moderated by Jazz Tangcay, senior artisans editor, Variety 

The Limited/ Anthology Series panelists will be announced at a later date. 

To register for the event, head to variety.com/tvfest.

