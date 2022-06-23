Netflix’s Jordan Moblo Joins Universal Studio Group as Head of Creative Acquisitions and IP Management

Jordan Moblo has been hired at Universal Studio Group (USG) as head of creative acquisitions and IP management, the company announced today. The executive was previously Netflix’s director of IP scouting.

Moblo takes over for Scott Nemes, who recently exited Universal Studios Group for AGBO, though Moblo’s role is an expanded version of Nemes’ executive vice president of creative acquisitions and international development position.

As executive vice president of USG’s IP focused division, Moblo and his team will be responsible for sourcing and acquiring content for USG’s four studios: Universal Television (UTV), UCP, Universal International Studios (UIS) and Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS). He will report directly to Erin Underhill, president of UTV; Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP and UIS; and Toby Gorman, president of UTAS.

“Jordan has impeccable taste in identifying and securing intellectual property that can be brought to series,” Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of USG, said. “We’re beyond pleased to have his expertise in sourcing and acquiring projects across the entire USG portfolio while building a team to acquire compelling content that aligns with and broadens our notable roster.”

Moblo will expand the USG IP team, overseeing global book and IP acquisitions that align with USG content strategy for scripted and unscripted series across broadcast television, cable, streaming and podcasting. Additionally, he will work with the studios’ partners to identify strategic opportunities. He will also manage the studio’s podcast division, USG Audio, and graphic novel imprint, USG Graphic.

During Moblo’s time at Netflix, he built out the company’s IP scouting department, overseeing a global team of executives and book scouts who identify, track and secure books and other forms of IP for adaptation purposes.

Prior to his time at Netflix, Moblo was the director and co-head of the creative acquisitions department at Disney Television Studios. Before that, he was the director of creative acquisitions at 20th Television. Moblo has helped option over 100 pieces of IP, including Karin Slaughter’s “Will Trent” series, “A Court Of Thorns And Roses” by Sarah J. Maas and “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Moblo is a graduate of Michigan State University and is also admitted to the California Bar Association.