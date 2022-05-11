Johanna Fuentes to Exit as Warner Bros. Communications Chief

Johanna Fuentes is about to exit her post as head of global communications for WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, another high-level executive change spurred by the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger.

Fuentes joined the studio in 2020 as executive vice president of worldwide communications after a long tenure in communications at Showtime. She is expected to remain at Warner Bros. for about another month to help with the post-merger transition. AT&T spun off its WarnerMedia unit into a merger with Discovery that was completed last month.

Fuentes spearheaded a significant amount of turf during her two years at the studio, reporting directly to former chairman Ann Sarnoff as well as m. She came to Warner Bros. during a period of turmoil for the studio as it grappled with culture clashes with AT&T and a massive restructuring as the company sought to reorient operations for the streaming era.

More to come