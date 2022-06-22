×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: The ‘Halo’ Effect: Paramount+ Series Brings Global Audience to Streamer

Variety Promotes Jennifer Dorn to Visual Content Director

Jennifer Dorn
Courtesy Jennifer Dorn

Jennifer Dorn has been promoted to visual content director at Variety.

The four-year Variety veteran oversees all photography and photo imagery for the brand. She reports to incoming co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton

Based in Los Angeles, Dorn has significantly expanded Variety‘s investment in original photography. She has been instrumental in enhancing the visual style of Variety‘s digital and print platforms, enhancing such key franchises as “Actors on Actors,” “Power of Women” and “Power of Young Hollywood.”

“Jennifer has become synonymous in the industry with capturing sophisticated, surprising images. She’s brought some of the best photographers in the world to shoot everyone from Lady Gaga to Amanda Gorman to David Zaslav,” said Setoodeth. “We are thrilled that she will continue to enhance the look of our award-winning magazine and strengthen our digital storytelling for our millions of readers and followers.”

Dorn has spent her career in photography “meeting and documenting interesting and influential people.”

Before coming to Variety in 2018 as photo director, she held positions at Los Angeles Magazine, Us Weekly, Newsweek, USA Today, Sassy, Marie Claire and Jump magazine. She has earned numerous awards for her work, most recently a Society of Publication Designers gold medal award for Variety’s April 2021 pre-Oscars photo spread featuring Whoopi Goldberg. She has also earned kudos for her work from American Photography, Communications Arts and Photo District News.

Lazy loaded image
The Tyler Twins for Variety

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad