Variety Promotes Jennifer Dorn to Visual Content Director

Jennifer Dorn has been promoted to visual content director at Variety.

The four-year Variety veteran oversees all photography and photo imagery for the brand. She reports to incoming co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton

Based in Los Angeles, Dorn has significantly expanded Variety‘s investment in original photography. She has been instrumental in enhancing the visual style of Variety‘s digital and print platforms, enhancing such key franchises as “Actors on Actors,” “Power of Women” and “Power of Young Hollywood.”

“Jennifer has become synonymous in the industry with capturing sophisticated, surprising images. She’s brought some of the best photographers in the world to shoot everyone from Lady Gaga to Amanda Gorman to David Zaslav,” said Setoodeth. “We are thrilled that she will continue to enhance the look of our award-winning magazine and strengthen our digital storytelling for our millions of readers and followers.”

Dorn has spent her career in photography “meeting and documenting interesting and influential people.”

Before coming to Variety in 2018 as photo director, she held positions at Los Angeles Magazine, Us Weekly, Newsweek, USA Today, Sassy, Marie Claire and Jump magazine. She has earned numerous awards for her work, most recently a Society of Publication Designers gold medal award for Variety’s April 2021 pre-Oscars photo spread featuring Whoopi Goldberg. She has also earned kudos for her work from American Photography, Communications Arts and Photo District News.