‘Emily in Paris’ Production Company JAX Media Ups Brooke Posch to President

JAX Media, the production company behind Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” and HBO Max’s “Search Party,” has promoted Brooke Posch to president of the company.

The announcement comes following the news that co-founders Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns have been promoted to co-presidents of Imagine Entertainment, the parent company of Jax Media. Hernandez and Burns will continue to lead Jax Media as CEO and CCO, respectively.

Previously, Posch had served as president of original programming at JAX since joining the producer in 2018. During her tenure, she has executive produced shows like “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Searchlight’s upcoming movie “Fire Island” and Disney’s forthcoming action-comedy “Wedding Season.”

Emmy-nominated producer Posch is also responsible for launching JAX U.K., JAX Media’s non-scripted division and its movie division.

Additionally, JAX Media announced Jake Fuller has been upped from senior vice president of production to president of production. In his new and expanded role, Fuller will oversee physical production across offices in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and London.

Since joining JAX Media in 2014, Fuller has served as co-executive producer on all five seasons of “Search Party” and worked on shows like “Broad City” and “Emily in Paris.”

“Over the past three years we have built an exceptional creative team at JAX Media, which has yielded a thriving U.K. office and movie division, along with being the go-to company for creatives and networks,” Posch said. “I’m very excited to continue building and expanding what is already an incredible brand that makes some of the most unique and breakout material. Having worked with Jake on many shows from both the network and production side, I am thrilled to have him as our head of production.”