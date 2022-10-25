James Gunn, Peter Safran to Lead DC Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a newly created production entity that will oversee DC properties for Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” said Gunn and Safran. “We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told. We’re especially enthusiastic about doing all of this with Mike, Pam, Casey, Channing, and the whole Warner Bros. Discovery team, and are grateful to David Zaslav, whose bold vision for the future of the franchise we share and allows for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Most of all, we can’t wait to bring you all into the story of the DCU.”

Gunn and Safran will now oversee film, TV, and animation at DC Studios. They will assume their new roles on Nov. 1. They will report to Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav and will work closely with Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group. Both are also expected to continue to work on other projects outside of DC.

“DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe,” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”

The hunt has been on for someone to oversee the DC Universe since it was announced that Walter Hamada would be stepping down as the head of DC Films. There had been numerous names floated for the job but nothing had been concrete until now.

Gunn is no stranger to the world of comic book adaptations in general, having helmed films for both Marvel and DC. He is currently at work on the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film for Marvel, while the trailer for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special coming to Disney+ was just released. Gunn also wrote and directed the soft reboot of “The Suicide Squad” for DC and created the HBO Max spinoff series “Peacemaker.”

Safran has produced several DC films, including “Aquaman” and its upcoming sequel, “Shazam” and its upcoming sequel, as well as “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” with Gunn. His production company, The Safran Company, recently renewed its production deal with WB.

“We could not be more excited to have James Gunn and Peter Safran join the team and assume the leadership of the DC Universe,” De Luca and Abdy said. “James is a brilliant filmmaker and storyteller and Peter is a tremendously successful and prolific producer and to have them both committing to work together to forge this new era for DC is a literal dream come true. We all share a very similar sensibility and passion for this universe and the stars couldn’t have aligned any better. We can’t wait to get started, dig in, and collaborate with these unmatched creative minds.”